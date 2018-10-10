Rachel Newcomer is determined to help other patients after losing her brother to Acute Myeloid Leukemia when he was only 20 years old.

The inaugural Joel B. Newcomer Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on November 5 at Laurel Springs Golf Club in Suwanee.

The tournament is named for Joel, who was a freshman at Georgia Southern University when he was diagnosed with AML in November 2006. He died two years later.

Rachel decided to organize the annual tournament to raise money to create a leukemia research grant in her brother's name for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Her overarching goal is to assist those who are fighting leukemia, lymphoma and other blood cancers

“After watching my brother battle leukemia, I wanted to do something in his memory to help others fighting the same fight,” Rachel said. “All funds raised from the tournament will be sent directly to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Joel’s memory.”

An avid fisherman, Joel was a political science major and hoped to pursue a career in the field.

Rachel said his true passion was music. He played in a band while growing up and even built his own guitars.

With a goal of raising $25,000 or more, Rachel is seeking event sponsors and participants.

