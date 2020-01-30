WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — 13WMAZ packed up and took a road trip to Buc-ee's in Baldwin County, Alabama.

We got a chance to see what Central Georgia can expect when the convenience store chain comes to Warner Robins.

When you first walk into Buc-ee's, delicious smells drift through your nose.

"It's amazing isn't it? It's brisket. Fresh, smoked brisket," said general manager Floyd Freeman.

Aside from the food, people mostly raved about one thing — the restrooms.

"One of the things that stands out to me about Buc-ee's is they have the greatest bathrooms of any place I've ever been," Andy Bragunier said.

After all, it is one of main reasons we pull off the road.

"I've never seen such a nice bathroom, and big. I live in Florida and this is beautiful and it's nice," Ruth Mendoza said.

The women's side has 36 private stalls. Freeman says, at times, they can still see a line.

"It is crazy busy and they all have the same goal. They all have to go to the restroom, get something to drink, and fill up with fuel. So, it's definitely a phenomenon," Freeman said.

Speaking of fuel, there are 120 gas pumps and competitive pricing.

Now, to get to the meat of things.

The brisket is smoked for 16 hours before it hits the cutting board and eventually lands in the middle of countless sandwiches.

"I'm telling you, it's award-winning. It is really, really top notch brisket," food service director Ed Perry said. "It's just tender, tender, tender. It's a Texas barbecue sauce."

Buc-ee's is also known for its jerky. Just the jerky case itself is as big as a grocery store meat counter.

"We have billboards that say 40 foot of jerky," Freeman said.

For dessert, Buc-ee's has homemade fudge that they churn fresh every morning.

So, you might want to consider a cart for this this 53,000-square-foot convenience store.

"You can find everything you need in this place," Mendoza said.

From home decor to hunting gear, Buc-ee's runs the gamut.

"The first experience at Buc-ee's is always identifiable. You can just see them. They look excited. They look shocked. They're trying to figure out what exactly has happened," Freeman said.

He says first-timers at Buc-ee's are his favorite customers.

"You get to show them around, you get to give them the opportunity to find things that they didn't even know existed," he said.

Now, the culture is coming to Central Georgia.

"So, being first in Georgia, being in Warner Robins is going to be a neat experience," Freeman said.

We'll be bustling with 'beaver fever' in no time.

