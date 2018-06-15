NASHVILLE, Tn. -- The bus driver who was charged in a 2016 crash that killed six Tennessee children was arrested Thursday on rape charges in Nashville.

According to WRCB-TV, a local NBC affiliate, the Davidson County Sheriff's office booked Johnthony Walker on one charge of statutory aggravated rape, a felony charge. He was jailed in lieu of $350,000 bond.

Attorney General Neal Pinkston's office has filed a motion to revoke Walker's bond from his Woodmore bus crash conviction.

Hamilton County DA’s Office tells me they were not updated on where Johnthony Walker would be while out on bond. Says conversation was between judge and defense attorney. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/HtrN8Oo0wj — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) June 15, 2018

Walker is the driver of the Woodmore Elementary School bus that was carrying 37 students when it crashed. He was convicted on the six counts of criminally negligent homicide and sentenced to four years in prison.

WRCB said it had obtained an affidavit which says Walker admitted to having sex with a 14-year-old girl. The victim's parents called police after finding out their daughter had sex with Walker, "over the course of the last couple months," according to the affidavit.

The station said court documents reveal Walker admitted to staying with the girl's family over the last few months.

Walker was out on bond when he was arrested.

