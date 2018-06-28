ANNAPOLIS, MD -- A suspect has been taken into custody after five people were shot and killed and several others were injured on Thursday at the Capital Gazette office building in Annapolis, Md.
The shooting occurred at an office building located on 888 Bestgate Road around 2:30 p.m. No gunfire was exchanged when police took the suspected gunman into custody, but he is not cooperating with police.
Here's what we know about the suspect so far:
- Police were able to identify him through facial recognition, according to the AP, but his name has not been released
- He damaged his fingerprints so police couldn't identify him
- He's described as a white male in his late 30s
- He did not have any identification on him
- The gun he used was a shotgun
- He was carrying fake grenades, according to CBS
- Smoke bombs and flash bang devices were found in his backpack
- He is a resident of Maryland
- He has a conflict with the newspaper itself, Lt. Ryan Frasure with Anne Arundel County police said on CNN.
