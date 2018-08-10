Families can celebrate Halloween with "Brick-or-Treat" activities at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta.

The limited-time experience continues throughout all weekends in October and includes a festive Miniland scavenger hunt, a “build and take home” of a LEGO Frankenstein build and a meet-and-greet with fan-favorite LEGO characters at noon and 3pm on event weekends.

Guests can also enjoy complimentary treats from Go-Go Squeeze.

There will be a special costume contest on October 27 and 28 only where guests can enter to win an annual pass, LEGO swag bag and a custom LEGO trophy.

