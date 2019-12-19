LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. — A prominent South Florida philanthropist was killed Wednesday night in a crash involving a police cruiser.

Police say Charles Barancik, 91, and his wife Margery, 83, were in a Tesla driving onto Gulf of Mexico Drive from a home in Longboat Key. A marked Longboat Key Police car was driving south in the 2100 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive when it hit the Tesla, according to a release.

Charles Barancik was pronounced dead at the scene. Margery Barancik was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The officer driving the car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the officer was responding to call at the time of the crash.

Law enforcement is now investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Officer Tim Bales with the Sarasota Police Department at 941-915-3635.

