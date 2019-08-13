Gwinnett County police said a child was seriously hurt after they were hit by a vehicle near Colony Drive.

It happened at The Pointe at Norcross Apartments around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the child was hit by a SUV and taken to a local hospital. The driver did remain on the scene.

The southbound lanes of South Norcross Tucker Road have been shut down since 8: 15 a.m.

