JONESBORO, Ga. -- Clayton County School Superintendent Morcease Beasley said on Monday that while the school system will not receive any of the $28 million in funding earmarked for communities across the state that stand to lose proceeds as a result of the end of the state's jet fuel tax, Delta Air Lines has agreed to make up for the loss in local sales tax funding through the end of 2019.

Gov. Nathan Deal's office announced Monday that the $28 million will be made available to 48 communities across the state with airports. The funding will replace money lost by the suspension of the state's local jet fuel sales tax. The Department of Revenue announced last week it was ending collection of the tax to comply with federal regulations.

The Clayton County Public Schools were a local recipient of proceeds from the jet fuel tax collected from planes at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. County leaders were afraid of losing as much as $20 million over the next two years as a result of the elimination of the sales tax.

Beasley had warned in February that the school district could lose a significant portion of its public education budget if the sales tax were eliminated.

"It would be about 17 percent of our SPLOST budget,” he said. “Now which corporation - Delta included - can maintain its level of operations with a reduction of 17 percent in its revenue? That is not moral. We wouldn't allow Delta to experience it, so why would we allow our children to experience such?"

When contacted by 11Alive News on Monday regarding the state set-aside funding, Beasley issued a statement which said, in part:

"Clayton County Public Schools will not receive any of those funds; however, Delta Air Lines, Inc. has agreed to make up for the loss of local sales taxes (ESPLOST) collected on aviation fuels through 2019, the end of the current referendum period to help offset the significant loss in local sales taxes to the school district. This revenue is vital to the community and school district as it is used to support improvements to public education facilities, purchase school buses, improve technology and connectivity as well as supplement municipal and County General Funds. CCPS greatly appreciates the financial and other support of Delta Air Lines, Inc. and we look forward to building on that relationship."

The airline released a statement Monday afternoon, saying, "Delta is making a pledge of voluntary contributions to offset the impact of the revenue loss and help ensure the funding of existing education projects."

In February, Deal noted that an elimination of the tax would help the state and "encourage airlines to fly additional direct flights from Georgia to destinations around the globe."

Beasley, speaking at a public meeting with parents in February said eliminating the tax on the backs of the school system's children was not moral.

"We understand making sure we reduce taxes," Beasley said at the time. "But let's not do that on the backs of our children and disproportionately impact the children of Clayton County."

On Monday, Deal pointed out that the move to eliminate the sales tax ensures that federal funding for Georgia airports is not placed in jeopardy.

“Today, Georgia has taken critical action to ensure our federal funding is not jeopardized and local governments that rely upon local jet fuel sales tax are made whole,” said Deal. “In light of DOR’s announcement, which brings Georgia into compliance with the federal government, I’ve allocated $28 million to assist the 48 local governments affected by suspension of the local sales tax. The grants, based on the remaining time and monthly average of each community’s Special Local Option Sales Tax, will be disbursed by DCA by the end of this fiscal year.”

Deal's office says the move brings the state into compliance with a 2014 FAA rule regarding taxation of aviation fuel.

