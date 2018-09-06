RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Clayton County Police are warning motorists that there is a man who has been pulling over drivers while impersonating a Clayton County Sheriff's Deputy.

The suspect pulled over a man on Friday on McDonough Road near Folsom Road in Hampton. He was said to be driving a black, newer model Chevrolet Caprice with blue lights in the grille and on the dashboard.

The white male who was driving told the victim during the encounter that there was a warrant for his arrest and asked him to exit his vehicle. After the victim refused to exit the vehicle and requested a supervisor, the victim was forcefully removed, handcuffed and struck several times about the body.

The suspect conducted a search of the victim's vehicle and personal belongings while he was subdued.

The victim says after the suspect completed the search, the victim was released and told to leave. At some point after the incident, the victim realized money had been taken out of his wallet.

The suspect is described as a white male with a deep voice between 35-and-40 years old, about 6-feet-tall, with brown hair in a buzz cut.

Clayton County Police point out that their officers and Clayton County Sheriff's Deputies do not use the Chevrolet Caprice as an official vehicle.

Chevrolet says Caprices were sold in the United States as new vehicles to law enforcement agencies between 2011 and 2017, but they've since been discontinued. However, some vehicles have been purchased by individuals at auctions and through other after-market dealers.

They advise that if a vehicle matching this description attempts a traffic stop, please drive to the nearest police precinct, or to an area where many people are present. They also advise to immediately dial 911 to make authorities aware of the situation.



© 2018 WXIA