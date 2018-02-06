LILBURN, Ga. -- It was a grueling day for many neighbors in Lilburn.

“It took the guys two hours to get to the neighborhood last night because there’s trees down and transformers down in that direction, that direction and that direction,” Lora Sandler said.

She lives in the Cedarwood subdivision and said her sons described it best.

“They watch war movies,” she said. “They said it’s like a war scene.”

Crews were out working to restore power and clear uprooted trees into Saturday afternoon. Neighbors said it will take weeks to get back to normal despite the storm only lasting a matter of minutes.

.RELATED: Thousands remain without power following strong storms in metro Atlanta

“It was insane, you know, the whole storm seemed to last for about 5 minutes,” Betsy Gresh said. “At first, I thought I smelled gas and then I realized it wasn’t gas, it was pine trees.”

As bad as everything looks, neighbors said that they were fortunate no one was hurt. The other silver lining is that it's times like these that bring a community together.

“Neighbors came with chainsaws and cleared a path so people could get through to their homes,” Gresh said.

The storm left snapped trees and the need for lots of repairs. Even with all the work head, people are thinking positively.

© 2018 WXIA