Atlanta Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn will be the headline guest at the 2018 Kids & Pros Locker Room Chat on Tuesday, October 23.

The 2018 Kids & Pros Locker Room Chat will take place at the Brookfield Country Club in Roswell from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m.

The event benefits Kids & Pros, a local non-profit organization that hosts free youth football camps in Georgia and across the Southeast, helping kids ages 7-13 learn about the sport and proper technique.

Kids & Pros Co-Founders and former Atlanta Falcons Buddy Curry and Bobby Butler came up with the idea for the Locker Room Chat.

It features a lively “roast” type atmosphere, hosted by former Atlanta Falcons QB Dave Archer, (NFL /WLAF/CFL - 1984-1992 Falcons, Redskins, Chargers, Eagles).

Other special guests include the following:

Dan Reeves, Former Head Coach, Atlanta Falcons

Morten Andersen, Former Kicker, Atlanta Falcons, Pro Football Hall of Fame 2017

Jessie Tuggle, Former Linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons 1987-2000, 5x Pro Bowler, and 3x All Pro

Entry to the Locker Room Chat is $100 for adults, $50 for children under 16, which includes food, drinks, access to the auction, and seats at the Locker Room event.

Sponsorships are also available for this event, but are limited.

