COBB COUNTY, Ga -- Three people were killed Sunday in two separate early morning, single-vehicle accidents in Cobb County.

In both incidents, the drivers were operating their vehicles at speeds higher than the posted speed limits, police said.

Police told 11Alive News that the first accident happened around 12:43 a.m. on Powder Springs Road at Anderson Farm Road.

The driver, identified so far only as a 31-year-old male, was traveling northbound on Powder Springs Road in a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban when he apparently lost control, left the road and struck a utility pole. He was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second accident took place around 3:15 a.m., on Interstate 75 northbound near Barrett Parkway.

According to a police statement, the driver of a 2005 Jeep Wrangler lost control of the vehicle, left the road and hit a guardrail. The vehicle rolled over and the 25-year old male driver and an unidentified female passenger were ejected.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said yet whether either the driver or passenger was wearing a seatbelt.

All of the identities of the victims have been withheld pending notification of relatives.

