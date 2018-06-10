PORTLAND, Ore. — Comedian Katt Williams was arrested on assault charges just after midnight on Friday night by Port of Portland Police.

The assault happened around 11:13 p.m. at Atlantic Aviation, on 8089 Northeast Airport Way, police said.

Williams is accused of assaulting the driver of a town car after an argument broke out about taking the comedian and his dog to a performance at the Moda Center, police said. Williams then left the scene in another car before officers could arrive.

The driver was treated at the hospital for minor injuries to his face, including swelling and cuts, according to police.

Williams was found Saturday morning, booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with fourth degree assault, police said. He is also being held on an arrest warrant from another state. Williams’ bail is set at $2,500.

According to TMZ, Williams was scheduled to be a part of Nick Cannon’s ‘Wild ‘N Out Live" concert at the Moda Center on Friday.

