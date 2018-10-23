GWINETT COUNTY, Ga. – More information has been released ahead of the funeral for Gwinnett County Police Officer Antwan Toney.
Toney was killed on Saturday after approaching a suspicious vehicle parked near a middle school in Snellville. The man accused of shooting and killing him, 18-year-old Tafahree Maynard, was shot and killed by police on Monday after a massive manhunt. An accomplice, 19-year-old Isaiah Pretlow, is in custody and faces aggravated assault charges in connection with his death.
The Gwinnett County community will have the opportunity to honor Toney and support the police department with a funeral service happening Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 11 a.m. at 12Stone Church in Lawrenceville.
After the services, the community is invited to join a procession beginning at 12Stone Church and ending at Crowell Brothers Funeral Home, at 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Peachtree Corners. The procession will consist of the hearse, Toney’s family, Gwinnett County Police personnel and other officers from the law enforcement community.
The funeral is expected to end around 12:15 p.m. and the procession will begin after.
“We are encouraging members of the community to celebrate the life of Officer Antwan Toney by lining the procession route,” a release from Gwinnett County Police stated.
Supporters are asked to be safe and avoid stopping, standing or parking in the roadway.
COMMUNITY PROCESSION ROUTE:
- Exit 12Stone Campus and turn right toward SR 316
- Turn right onto SR 316 West
- Exit onto Sugarloaf Parkway and turn right
- Turn left onto Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
- Turn right into Crowell Brothers Funeral Home
See map below for route (app and mobile users, click here to view):
After Toney’s service in Lawrenceville, members of the Gwinnett County Police Department will escort Toney’s family back home to southern California.
The family is holding a second funeral service in Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2018.