KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen community members came together to throw a surprise birthday party for a child who turned eight-years-old Thursday after none of his classmates responded to his party invitations over the weekend.

Christian Young is autistic and has a hard time making friends.

Young's mother Janis Richardson said the boy invited all of his classmates to his 8th birthday party but no one responded to the invite so they had to cancel the party.

"I felt so bad about it," Richardson said.

Richardson then took to Facebook asking friends to send Christian birthday cards if they could. However, the community took it one step further.

Local radio personality Brianna Washington and other community leaders got together and planned a surprise birthday party for Christian at Long Branch Park complete with food, presents, and even a birthday cake.

Washington said it's all about uplifting one another.

"Just because people may have specialties that you may not have, you should always embrace everybody and also just do your best to give back to the community no matter how you do it encourage somebody to be great," Washington said.

Richardson hopes Christian walks away with happy memories of the day and dozens of new friends.

"This is his first real birthday party and I just love everybody for doing it. I hope this will show him that there are nice people in the world and people who care and he has friends," Richardson said.

Christian was thankful for all of his gifts and says he can't wait for his next birthday celebration.



© 2018 KCEN