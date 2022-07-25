x
11Alive hosting back-to-school supply drive to benefit local schools

The first day of school is almost here! Here's how you can give back to local schools today.

ATLANTA — With rising inflation, school supplies are just one of the many rising costs facing families of school children this year. Now through August 9, 11Alive is hosting a Back-to-School Supply Drive to benefit Mary M. Bethune Elementary and McNair Middle School in Fulton County. 

From pencils & notebooks, to highlighters & bookbags, the list of supplies needed for students is growing. We've made it easy for you to give back by purchasing items directly from the schools' Amazon Wishlist.

Click here to donate directly to the schools today!

Any items you purchase will be shipped directly to the schools to be put to good use for the 2022-2023 school year. 


