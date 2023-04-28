May 8th: 11Alive’s #BlackYouthTownHall community event

Join us Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library.

ATLANTA — 11Alive is organizing a community conversation on how to keep our youth safe.

11Alive's Neima Abdulahi is hosting the station's #BlackYouthTownhall with our community partner V103. Neima is bringing together local leaders, school officials, recording artists, parents and teens to talk about how we keep our streets safe.

Join us Monday, May 8 at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Avenue Research Library. It's located at 101 Auburn Ave. NE.

The library is collaborating with us to make this event possible. Community members are invited to attend. You can reserve your seat here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/11alives-blackyouthtownhall-tickets-626219217537