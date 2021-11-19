Atlanta faces one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the nation.

ATLANTA — 11Alive is proud to partner with and support the great work of the Atlanta Community Food Bank, which distributed over 96 million meals last year through more than 700 nonprofit partner agencies serving families and individuals in 29 metro Atlanta and north Georgia counties.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank's Bold Goal is that everyone in their service area will have access to nutritious meals they need when they need them. By ending hunger, not only do individuals grow stronger, but so does our community.

Atlanta faces one of the highest levels of food insecurity in the nation -- meaning that our neighbors often struggle to put food on the table, and that their access to nutritious food is limited by a lack of money and other resources. The need continues to grow.

- 1 in 7 children in metro Atlanta and North Georgia lives in food insecure households - meaning they don't know where their next meal will come from

- 1 in 8 Georgians struggle with hunger in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, including children, seniors and hardworking families.

Supporting the Atlanta Community Food Bank has impact. Every $1 helps provide up to 4 meals for hungry children, families and struggling seniors. For every dollar spent, 95 cents (including the value of all donated food) goes directly to services in the community to feed the hungry.

Because Atlanta Community Food Bank earned the highest rating, 4-stars, from Charity Navigator - supporters can trust that their donations are going to an ethical charity when they invest in one of the Southeast's largest hunger-relief organizations.

To learn more and to donate, visit acfb.org.