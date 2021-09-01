11Alive veteran broadcast journalist Jeffery Reid retires, leaving strong legacy in TV news

He is the guiding voice whose accomplishments are too long to list, and impact too big to sum up.

ATLANTA — Veteran broadcast journalist Jeffery Reid has dedicated 40 years of his career to telling stories that have transformed thousands of lives.

For the last eight years at 11Alive, and for decades in journalism, Reid has chronicled history from the pivotal moments that shaped this nation to the untold stories that filled our communities.

Reid created 11Alive’s highly acclaimed team of investigators and The Reveal, the only local weekly investigative show in local news.

He first arrived at 11Alive in 1993, and after the closing ceremonies of the 1996 Olympics, he left WXIA to start a new chapter.

Reid then joined CNN as an executive producer for CNN Productions. In that role, Reid oversaw the editorial content for the network’s long-form programming that appears in programs including CNN Presents and CNN: Special Investigations Unit.

While there, he made his mark through long-form storytelling about the Black experience.

One of Reid’s last projects at CNN was a documentary on the Rodney King beating, marking the 20th anniversary. Reid’s work also includes the two-part series Black in America, which took a hard look at the myths, the facts, the stereotypes and the realities of being Black in America. Reid also produced Martin Luther King: Words that Changed a Nation.

This documentary gave viewers a rare look inside the U.S. civil rights movement and used King’s own writings to explore his philosophy and theology. Words that Changed a Nation and Black in America were both nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

In December of 2009, Reid was named to Ebony Magazine’s Power 150, along with Soledad O’Brien. Among the 15 named in the media category, Reid and O’Brien ranked third behind Oprah and Tavis Smiley.

Reid’s other body of work has included breaking news coverage on some of the nation’s top historic events, including the Columbine school shooting, the 2000 presidential election, the 9/11 attacks, Gulf War II, Hurricane Katrina, and the death of Michael Jackson.

Then in 2012, 16 years after leaving 11Alive, he returned to bring that long-form energy back to local news.

As Jeff steps away, 11Alive is losing his many gifts. But they will live on in a generation of storytellers whose careers he’s helped steer. He is the guiding voice whose accomplishments live in the stories he’s produced and the beloved community of faces who carry his lessons.