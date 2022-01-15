Now through January 15, 2022 you can purchase diapers online to support Atlanta-area babies.

Over the course of the pandemic, 11Alive has profiled nonprofit organizations that have been working tirelessly to provide families in need with essential items.

The increasing price of baby diapers has made it difficult for some families to get their hands on them, and babies cannot do without.

That's where Helping Mama's comes in. The local nonprofit was founded in 2014 by a social worker who saw a gap in services providing essential baby items (and period products) to children and women in need. Still today, 1 in 3 families have to choose between diapers or food for their child.

So, 11Alive Morning News is teaming up with Helping Mama's to host a virtual diaper drive. 11Alive Morning News anchor Aisha Howard is kicking off the virtual drive in honor of her daughter, Valor's, first birthday. All diapers collected during the drive will go directly to Helping Mama's to help babies in need!

HERE'S HOW YOU CAN SUPPORT:

Now through January 15, 2022 click here to purchase diapers via an Amazon Wishlist to support the 11Alive Morning News Diaper Drive. (All items ship directly to Helping Mama's.)

You'll see a variety of diapers and women's period products on the Wishlist, which will support Atlanta moms and babies in need. Helping Mama's says their biggest need is diapers in sizes 1, 4, 5, and 6.