11Alive hosting telethon to support tornado relief efforts

Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., call in to donate to the American Red Cross.

ATLANTA — Officials in Kentucky and other states continue rescue and cleanup operations this week as communities begin to recover from the destruction left behind by several tornadoes that hit the South and Midwest over the weekend.

11Alive is partnering with the Red Cross for a virtual telethon to help people affected by deadly tornado outbreak. Your donation enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., people who want to help can tune into the 11Alive Tornado Relief Telethon. The phone number will be provided before the relief efforts begin.

You can help people affected by disasters like tornadoes and countless other crisis by making a gift to the Red Cross Disaster Relief. Those in areas unaffected by the tornado outbreak are urged to make an appointment to give blood in the days and weeks ahead to help ensure blood products are available for patients wherever the need arises.

To make a financial donation or schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 gift today.