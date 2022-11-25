Here are 11 things to do in Atlanta this weekend: Nov. 25 - 27

Atlanta is getting ready for the rest of the holiday season with several events around the metro including an ice skating rink at Piedmont Park.

ATLANTA — We hope you're not too stuffed from Thursday to enjoy these events. Atlanta is getting in the holiday spirit with tree-decorating festivals and markets. Everyone's favorite skating rink is returning to Piedmont park over the weekend, and for the little ones who haven't dropped off their lists to the big guy, we hear he's in town at Lenox Square.

Zoo Atlanta has partnered with Hanart Culture to bring back a one-of-a-kind light experience to Atlanta! The zoo promises vistas of illuminated wildlife and awe-inspiring sights to await in a nighttime wonderland celebrating the beauty and wonder of the natural world. This event is available until Jan. 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Zoo is looking so festive! Have you snagged your tickets to IllumiNights, presented by @GeorgiaPower, with additional support from Beacon Sponsor @PNCBank and Luminary Sponsor @KPGeorgia? Catch some highlights below! #OnlyZooATL #IllumiNights https://t.co/TTxGlE6IdT pic.twitter.com/LI1nQWT4Fm — ZooATL (@ZooATL) November 15, 2022

Gather in Ponce City Market for a holiday tree decorating tradition. Deck the halls with a holiday tree, garland and wreaths from Tradition Trees as they host a holiday tree market. Come and purchase garlands and wreaths during the season. The company said that customers could take home their trees themselves or have it delivered and installed, and picked up after the season. The market will be open from Nov. 24 to Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wreath-making workshops will also be available on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Workshop sign-up is available by emailing customersupport@traditioncompany.com.

Take a spin on the ice at Park Tavern in Piedmont Park as they bring back the power of miracles, whimsy, and holiday cheer to Atlanta's most popular ice-skating rink in the heart of Midtown. Skaters can stay warm under the heated garden tent and enjoy a state-of-the-art sound system and an 85-foot long and 40-foot wide rink. The Ice-Skating Rink Powered by Pepsi Zero will be open from Nov. 25 to Jan. 16 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

The Rink Ice Skating Rink at Park Tavern opens on Thanksgiving weekend. Enjoy unlimited ice skating with ice skates all... Posted by Park Tavern in Piedmont Park on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Enjoy an immersive experience at Illuminarium Atlanta for an out-of-this-world immersive journey across the galaxy. The experience will allow visitors to fly through a technicolor nebula, kick up dust on the moon, see Saturn’s rings up close, and weave through an asteroid belt. The event will be available until Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fly me to the moon. Credits: @iamangelina.e #illuminarium #immersiveexperience #space Posted by Illuminarium Atlanta on Saturday, November 5, 2022

According to the mall, the jolly gift giver arrived in Atlanta on Nov. 17, but there's still time to stop by and take photos. Families can stop by to visit Santa on the Mall Level in Macy’s Court and get their photos taken as part of the Santa Photo Experience. Santa will be available for photos Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Lenox Square said that reservations are encouraged but not mandatory.

If yesterday wasn't enough, and you haven't heard, Dantanna’s is offering their Thanksgiving menu from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25. The restaurant is in the heart of Buckhead, and it boasts itself as "Atlanta’s only upscale sports restaurant that exudes the sophistication of a five-star restaurant and the entertainment of having a private box at your favorite game " The restaurant is on Wooddale Drive Northeast and it is open from 11 a.m to 10 p.m.

Get into the holiday spirit with some Christmas hits at The Camp, located at 1295 Chattahoochee Ave NW in The Works. The event said they would have a local band, Christmas Back Home. This event is open to the public and all ages. It will run from 4 p.m . to 7 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Watch a free ballet show at the Buckhead Village on Nov. 26. Atlanta Ballet 2 will present selections from classics like The Nutcracker and Snow White, plus other contemporary works. There will be fire pits in the space to help warm those who stop by to watch.

Do you like cosplay and drag? Well, this is the event for you! Head down to Metropolitan Studios for a nerdy, geeky drag show. Attendees are encouraged to dress up, and the theme is toys. Tickets are on sale for $15 presale and $20 general admission. The event is on Nov. 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Learn about local history, see cool art and find Tiny Doors with a guide from Trees Atlanta. Walk through the Atlanta BeltLine Arboretum, a green corridor for people, nature and transit. Tour ends right at the Ponce City Market, where you can find great drinks, food, and access to restrooms after the tour. The Thanksgiving Tour is on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Registration for the event is required, and tours are ongoing.

Buy from local farmers in Alpharetta this Saturday. Their market runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be fruits, vegetables, meats and even gardeners with flowers and herbs. There will be desserts, bread, honey, sauces and jellies. The market will be open every single Saturday until the end of the month.