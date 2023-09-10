12-foot puppet named ‘Little Amal’ visits Atlanta in walk of hope

Designed in the image of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, Amal will finish her three-day trip to the Big Peach on Tuesday, Oct. 10. with three events.

ATLANTA — A 12-foot puppet known as "Little" Amal is visiting Atlanta for the first time as she walks across the United States to raise awareness for refugees.

"Immigrants bring so much richness and culture to the places that we call home," Khadijat Oseni, Artistic Associate at the Walk Productions, said. "We want people to look up to those that have been discarded and not recognized for their contributions."

Designed in the image of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee girl, Amal will finish her three-day trip to the Big Peach on Tuesday, Oct. 10. with three events.

Event: A Clay Vessel

A Clay Vessel Where and when: Center for Civil and Human Rights, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m.

Center for Civil and Human Rights, Oct. 10 at 2 p.m. What: Amal explores shaping a new world of a future humankind at the Center for Civil and Human Rights

Amal explores shaping a new world of a future humankind at the Center for Civil and Human Rights Event: One thing to take

One thing to take Where and when: MARTA Station, 400 Church St, Decatur, Oct 10 at 5 p.m.

MARTA Station, 400 Church St, Decatur, Oct 10 at 5 p.m. What: The City of Decatur shows Amal how a community can come together to help.

The City of Decatur shows Amal how a community can come together to help. Event This ancient land

This ancient land Where and when: Brownwood Park Pavilion, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Brownwood Park Pavilion, Oct. 10 at 6:30 p.m. What: Amal is invited to a very special ceremony with the Muscogee Nation and experiences a quiet moment of peace. They teach her about Muscogee culture and its deep and ancient connection to their land.

Amal's visit to Atlanta is part of her two-month walk across the U.S.

Produced by The Walk Productions in association with the Handspring Puppet Company, Amal walks in different cities to symbolize refugees and immigrants who have made the U.S. their home.

Known as a global symbol of human rights, Amal has traveled over 6,000 miles to 15 countries and has been welcomed by more than a million people who've gathered to watch her walk.

Four puppeteers bring the 12-foot puppet to life as they embark on her first U.S. tour.

Between Sept. 7 and Nov. 26, Amal will make 36 stops throughout different cities and states as part of her U.S. tour.

Amal's tour will move toward Birmingham, Alabama, after her three-day visit to Atlanta.