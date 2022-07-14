Dozen of Newton County inmates graduate from jail-based learning programs

The sheriff's office said the 12 graduated from their Welding Training and #1 Dads courses.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A dozen inmates graduated from jail-based learning programs, according to the Newton County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

The office said the 12 men graduated on Monday from one of two programs, their Welding Training or #1 Dads courses.

“The programs we offer to the inmate residents housed in the Newton County Detention Center provide the skills and training needed to return to society as law-abiding citizens. I congratulate every one of our graduates for completing their program, whether it was #1 Dads or Welding Training," Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown said.

The six who graduated from their welding program were able to take the American Welding Society’s Welding Procedure Specifications (WPS) Sheet Metal tests. The test is administered by an AWS Certified Welding Inspector (CWI.) The office said they were graded on: "a visual inspection of the welding coupon and a 'bend test,' which tests the integrity of the welded coupon."

Newton County sheriff said they all passed.

“I am grateful for the continued partnership the Office of the Sheriff has with Action, Incorporated, and the positive opportunities provided to the inmate residents housed in our facility,” Sheriff Ezell Brown said.

The other six who took the #1 Dads courses learned how to establish and grow relationships between a dad and his family members.

"The program promotes responsible fatherhood, healthy marriage, and economic stability through the provision of workshops, case management and job skills training," the sheriff's office said.

