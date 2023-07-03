Buckhead residents could see disruptions in water service | Here's why

Service has been temporarily restored but service could still be disrupted.

BUCKHEAD, Ga. — Atlanta Watershed Management is working on a main break in Buckhead Tuesday afternoon.

A 16-inch main break cut service to nearby customers, according to the City. Water service has been temporarily restored to 600 customers and eight hydrants.

Crews are still working on the break in the intersection of Peachtree Road and Piedmont Avenue, meaning water service may temporarily be disrupted again, officials said.

"There is no ETA on when the repairs will be completed and traffic control measures are in place to guide motorists through the work zone," a statement from Atlanta Watershed Management said.