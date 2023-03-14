20 dogs in need of rescue at Clayton County Animal Control

Animal shelters in Georgia have struggled to keep up with overcrowding and respiratory disease that's keeping dogs sick.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — There are 20 dogs at risk of being put down in Clayton County for various reasons, including overcrowding and canine respiratory disease. The animal control unit asks people and rescue groups to step forward and save the dogs before Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Groups have flooded the comments on their Facebook page stating that some of the 20 dogs have been euthanized before the deadline, prompting questions from the unit.

"The decision was made based on medical needs, not that of rescue raising funds for an animal," Clayton County Animal Control's Captain Jodi Turnipseed said. "Medical decisions to humanely euthanize are not made lightly, nor hastily, but are based upon what is best for that animal at that time, given our capabilities and the current condition and prognosis of the animal in question."

She added that the unit has been working to keep the kennel cough (Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex - CIRDC) spread to a minimum, but keeping an influx of dogs separate is tough.

"Dogs have been put to sleep before deadline without notifying the advocates that were still raising funds to contribute to the rescues that would pull," Turnipseed said.

Their animal control unit does not accept pledges and said on their Facebook, adding, "All pledges should be directed to the specific rescue group that pulls the particular dog/cat." That post also said that if the animal is no longer available, they would remove them from their site.

A Clayton County Animal Control Board meeting will be held at the county's police headquarters Tuesday at 6 p.m. The headquarters are at 7911 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro. They will be accepting public comment.

Those looking to adopt dogs or pull them from this list in urgent need are asked to pay in cash only. Here's some other information about adoption.

Who To Contact

To ensure your inquiry is received, please email all staff members below. Please allow our staff some time to confirm the details.

rescue.coordinator@claytoncountyga.gov

jodi.turnipseed@claytoncountyga.gov

tunisha.billups@claytoncountyga.gov

michael.martin@claytoncountyga.gov

tiffany.phillips@claytoncountyga.gov

james.townsend@claytoncountyga.gov

regina.caufman@claytoncountyga.gov

Where To Go

Address: 3199 Anvil Block Road, Ellenwood, Georgia 30294

Phone: 770-347-0210

Hours of Operation: Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Open to rescue groups only. Appointment required)



Normal Adoption Fees for Dogs/Puppies:

$95 Fee Includes: $20 Adoption fee (Dhpp/Bordetella) $50 Spay/Neuter $20 Rabies $20 Microchip



More Information