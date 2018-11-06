The Waiters’ Race Atlanta offers a Southern version of the more than 100-year-old Parisian tradition. Participants will navigate through various obstacles with a loaded server’s tray in one hand. After finishing the route, competing waiters and waitresses will be challenged to open and pour a perfect glass of champagne.



This year’s event will continue to celebrate the excellence, dedication and discipline of the more than 230,000 food preparers and servers who work in the metro Atlanta restaurant industry and benefit The Giving Kitchen (TGK).



The winner of the race will receive a round-trip ticket to Paris for two and a traveling trophy to be housed in their restaurant for the next 12 months.



Before and after the race, The Shops Buckhead Atlanta will host a complimentary summer block party at Center Plaza that will include live entertainment, outdoor cocktail bars, food tasting stations, a flower cart, children’s games and a bocce court. In addition, The Shops Buckhead Atlanta retailers will be offering exclusive experiences, amenities and promotions during the event.

