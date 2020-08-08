2020 Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade goes virtual due to COVID

Atlanta BeltLine host first Lantern in Place Parade.

ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s most colorful annual traditions will be celebrated differently this year.

For the first time, the Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade will be virtual due to COVID-19. Families will have the opportunity to participate by parading-in-place from home.

Creators Chantelle Rytter and the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons renamed this year’s parade "The Lantern Parade-in-Place".

The parade will expand from one night to a week-long virtual celebration. The events will start on September 21st through 26th.

Families are encouraged to show off their festive lantern on social media by posting a photo of your decorated home or yard with #BeltLineParadeInPlace. The residences and neighborhoods that are the most creative might receive a pop-up visit from The Krewe of the Grateful Glutton’s giant lantern puppets and parade bands.

Shine Your Light with the Atlanta BeltLine Lantern Parade-in-Place! https://t.co/qpRCrWFwNg #Beltline — Atlanta In Motion (@AtlantaInMotion) August 7, 2020

Officials with the Atlanta BeltLine said they encourage safe celebrations from home and for families to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

“If you hear or see the Krewe of the Grateful Gluttons on a sidewalk on your street, come out and enjoy from your porch, your window, your yard, or from a safe and respectful distance of others," the organization said. "Please do not join the pop-up parade and avoid congregating outside in groups that do not respect CDC guidelines for social distancing. The Krewe will have marshals on hand to enforce social distancing and will halt the Krewe’s pop-up events if people gather.”