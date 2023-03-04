28 left without homes after massive apartment fire | How you can help

The early Sunday morning fire took crews more than seven hours to put out. Although there were no injuries, over a dozen people were displaced.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous web story.

After a fire destroyed a historic apartment building in Atlanta's Poncey-Highland neighborhood, 28 people are now without homes, according to fire officials.

The fire, which broke out early Sunday morning, took crews more than seven hours to put out. Only rubble remains of North High Ridge Apartments, officials said.

Although there were no injuries, more than a dozen people were displaced by the fire. Several of the families affected by the fire now have online fundraisers to help them as they rebuild and search for new homes. More details can be found after the photo gallery below.

Photos | Rubble of North High Ridge Apartments after massive fire leaves it total loss 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

The newly married couple were at home when the fire started. The pair grabbed their dogs and rushed out of the home, watching it burn to the ground, according to an online fundraiser post. Now the newlyweds are working to reestablish themselves.

The two were asleep in their bed when they were woken up by the fire alarms. The couple was not able to grab anything before leaving their apartment and left “with just the clothes on their backs,” the post said.

The couple was also a victim of the fire. If you would like to help in any way possible, clothing and other donations are being accepted.

According to the fundraiser post, the two lived at the apartment complex for seven years. While they are grateful to have their cats, they lost all of their belongings in the fire, the post said.

Described by the post as an “ALTien,” the former North High Ridge resident also lost all of his belongings in the blaze. The fundraiser asks for financial help to get him back on his feet.

“Every little bit helps,” the post said.

Like most residents, he lost everything in the apartment fire. As someone who is "always willing to give a helping hand," the event organizer hopes Max can be helped "in his time of need."

If you would like to donate to a fund that is going toward all residents affected, click here. This online fundraiser also has links to individual fundraisers for former residents of North High Ridge Apartments.