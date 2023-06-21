94-year-old WWII veteran to lead Peachtree City July 4th Parade

The fun kicks off at 9 a.m. on July 4th.

ATLANTA — Organizers for the 2023 Peachtree City Fourth of July Parade have announced 94-year-old James "Jim" Rogers as the grand marshal for the event.

Rogers is a Marine veteran who served during World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam. During that time her received multiple medals, including from the United Nations and a Bronze Star.

“Jim’s fellow VFW members nominated him for this honor,” Parade Director Maria Puckett said. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to honor him and his service to our country.”

As part of his duties, Rogers will lead over 100 parade marchers and displays down South Peachtree Parkway as part of the celebration.

The fun kicks off at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Pinehurst Drive and Peachtree Parkway, where it will head for 1.8 miles before turning left onto McIntosh Trail where and ending at the McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex.

Three judges will also award trophies for the following categories: