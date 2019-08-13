LITHONIA, Ga. — Arantza Peña Popo, the Arabia Mountain High School valedictorian, beat out more than 200,000 other students nationwide to win the 2019 “Doodle for Google” contest.

Her artwork is currently featured on the front of Google’s homepage and placed in the upper lefthand corner of search results – pages seen billions of times a day.

Popo appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night as she was announced as the winner.

She will get $30,000 scholarship toward her college education and Arabia Mountain will get a $50,000 technology package, according to Google.

She will also take a trip to Google's California headquarters.

Courtesy/Google