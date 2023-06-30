After fiancé was shot and killed, activist rallies to stop gun violence in East Point community

Young people are out of school and advocates in the community are figuring out new ways they can help curb the problems that have been plaguing their community.

EAST POINT, Ga. — A community in East Point is rallying together in order to help put an end to youth gun violence that has impacted many that live there.

Young people are out of school for the summer and advocates in the community are figuring out new ways they can help curb the problems that have been plaguing their community in a non-violent way.

A nonprofit group is taking the initiative in a neighborhood known for its crime along Cleveland Avenue in East Point and Metropolitan Parkway SW in Atlanta, in an event called Goals Up Guns Down on on Friday night.

Aaliyah Strong knows the pain of what it's like to lose a loved one. Her fiancé, Ty Ross, was a security guard outside Encore Hookah Lounge and was shot and killed there in February 2022. She leads the nonprofit group Thyme to Thrive Beyond Grief, who is putting on the event Friday.

"My fiancé was shot and killed last year, so ever since then, I hit the ground running just making it my mission to provide support and resources to families here in Atlanta impacted by gun violence," Strong said. "Because of my experience, I know that I understand the pain and the grief a lot of families are going through."

Now Strong is hoping to make a difference in the community and spread the word about the special anti-gun violence event. She batted the heat Thursday, putting out fliers to people in parking lots to help spread awareness.

"We are out canvassing around the Cleveland Avenue and Metropolitan area about gun violence awareness month," Strong said. "One, crime has been a consistent issue in this area specifically, our event is in this area."

Atlanta Police crime data shows that there have been 23 crimes against people and 90 crimes against property in this area in just the month of June alone. The anti-gun violence event is at the Carver YMCA located at 1600 Pryor Rd. SW beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Marsha Harris, a mom of three in Atlanta, hopes her 17-year-old daughter can make the event. She said there are an overwhelming amount of incidents that involve guns and kids.

"I think there's definitely a need for more conflict resolution. It's every time you turn around, it's kids don't know how to manage their emotions," Harris said.

Strong's nonprofit helps families who have been directly affected by gun violence with costs of funeral expenses, grief counseling and more. Educating people about the effects of gun violence is personal for Alliyah.

It's a mission she continues, feeling Ty looking down.

"I think Ty would be so amazed and so proud," she said with a smile.