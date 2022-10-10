Managing anxiety | Give us your coping mechanisms

ATLANTA — World Mental Health Day celebrated the strides made to raise awareness about personal struggles and escalated the effort to fight the stigma that surrounds mental wellness.
Facts about anxiety
According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America's website, "Everyone experiences stress and anxiety at one time or another. The difference between them is that stress is a response to a threat in a situation. Anxiety is a reaction to stress."
It's the most commonly diagnosed mental illness in the US, ADAA said, affecting about 40 million adults. The condition is highly treatable, but only 36.9% of people seek treatment.
The ADAA said on its website the disorder can develop from several factors like genetics, brain chemistry, personality and life events.
Treating Anxiety
Those living with anxiety can ask for help, and some practical approaches listed by the ADAA have been:
Common coping mechanism for anxiety and stress
The ADAA listed these to try when you are feeling anxious or stressed:
- Take a time-out. Practice yoga, listen to music, meditate, get a massage, or learn relaxation techniques. Stepping back from the problem helps clear your head.
- Eat well-balanced meals. Do not skip any meals. Do keep healthful, energy-boosting snacks on hand.
- Limit alcohol and caffeine, which can aggravate anxiety and trigger panic attacks.
- Get enough sleep. When stressed, your body needs extra sleep and rest.
- Exercise daily to help you feel good and maintain your health. Check out the fitness tips below.
- Take deep breaths. Inhale and exhale slowly.
- Count to 10 slowly. Repeat, and count to 20 if necessary.
- Do your best. Instead of aiming for perfection, which isn't possible, be proud of however close you get.
- Accept that you cannot control everything. Put your stress in perspective: Is it as bad as you think?
- Welcome humor. A good laugh goes a long way.
- Maintain a positive attitude. Make an effort to replace negative thoughts with positive ones.
- Get involved. Volunteer or find another way to be active in your community, which creates a support network and gives you a break from everyday stress.
- Learn what triggers your anxiety. Is it work, family, school, or something else you can identify? When you’re feeling stressed or anxious, write in a journal, and look for a pattern.
- Talk to someone. Tell friends and family you’re feeling overwhelmed, and let them know how they can help you. Talk to a physician or therapist for professional help.