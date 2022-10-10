Managing anxiety | Give us your coping mechanisms

Share your coping mechanisms with us by calling (470) 485-7090.

ATLANTA — World Mental Health Day celebrated the strides made to raise awareness about personal struggles and escalated the effort to fight the stigma that surrounds mental wellness.

Now we are asking for your input.

Facts about anxiety

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America's website, "Everyone experiences stress and anxiety at one time or another. The difference between them is that stress is a response to a threat in a situation. Anxiety is a reaction to stress."

It's the most commonly diagnosed mental illness in the US, ADAA said, affecting about 40 million adults. The condition is highly treatable, but only 36.9% of people seek treatment.

The ADAA said on its website the disorder can develop from several factors like genetics, brain chemistry, personality and life events.

Treating Anxiety

Those living with anxiety can ask for help, and some practical approaches listed by the ADAA have been:

Common coping mechanism for anxiety and stress

The ADAA listed these to try when you are feeling anxious or stressed: