Local formalwear company files for bankruptcy

The parent company of Atlanta's Savvi Formalwear, Anya Bridal filed for bankruptcy days after stores abruptly closed.

ATLANTA — Georgia-based Anya Bridal unexpectedly shut down their formalwear stores earlier this month has filed for bankruptcy.

Court filings showed that CEO John Sabol, who owns Tip Top Tux, also known as Dapper & Dashing, filed for the bankruptcy on August 11. Employees learned they were losing their jobs four days before the filing.

“Unfortunately, the company is compelled to cease operations effective immediately,” an HR email stated.

Closures devastated hundreds of brides and grooms across the country, leaving them scrambling for their big day.

Ashley Merchant learned of the store closures through a shared Facebook post from another customer. Merchant, set to get married October 14, told 11Alive she is now scrambling to make other arrangements for a wedding party of eight.

“That’s honestly why I was so mad,” Merchant said of the company’s reported lack of notice to customers. “You as a business, knowing your clientele. How do you not care?”

The company owes money to at least 10,000 to 25,000 creditors, according to the filing. It also shows that the company also owes between $50 to $100 million.

Sabol filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, a federal law that liquidates all businesses that have failed.

“It is one of the oldest forms of bankruptcy in the United States,” said Jack Williams, bankruptcy expert and professor of law at Georgia State University.

A trustee of the company will now take over the bankruptcy process under Chapter 7’s law, according to Williams.

The parent company had suit and tuxedo rental locations with different names in 13 states, which was a sign of the impact of the bankruptcy filing.

“They have thousands of creditors in the case, hundreds and hundreds of employees across the country,” Williams said. “Although it’s a Chapter 7 case, it doesn’t mean it isn’t complex, and it doesn’t mean it’s not going to have cascading effects.”

Creditors will meet for the first time on September 13, according to a mailed noticed a former Savvi customer provided to 11Alive. The meeting will give creditors a chance to ask the company questions, Williams added.

“It’s an important time to hear a bit about the business case, how it got there, why it think it thinks it’s there and its prospects going forward,” Williams said.

A spokesperson for Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr confirmed the office is aware of the bankruptcy filing. They added they do not have any new information, but are “continuing to monitor the situation.”