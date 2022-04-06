Apartment fire puts 40 residents out of their homes in Clayton County

Previous inspections show the complex had issues already.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Three days after a fire destroyed an apartment building in Clayton County, the people who lived there were trying to pick up the pieces.

According to previous inspection reports from Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services, the Ashford at Stoneridge complexes had problems that came up before Wednesday’s fire

The inspection form showed problems were noted with the alarm system and the sprinklers. The issues were later resolved.

After Wednesday’s fire, the fire marshall issued a fire watch for all of the buildings in the complex until the sprinkler systems and alarms were restored and inspected.

When told about the reports, Chester said she was still frustrated because she felt her home could have been saved. Now, she said, she’s just trying to figure out what’s next.

“I'm still thinking that all that stuff is gone," Zakeriyonna Chester, resident of Ashford at Stoneridge, said. We don't have nothing like literally all I got is my car."

Chester said she was at the pool with her children when her son’s father told her there was a fire. She said the flames had already started growing when she arrived, and the fireman was having trouble.

“They was trying to put the fire out, but we didn't have any water,” Chester said.

The story is similar to previous reports from residents of the building that caught fire.