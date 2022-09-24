Apple picking in North Georiga 2022

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.
Address: 8350 Hwy 52E Ellijay, GA 30536
Hours: Every day from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. from August to December
This orchard is a family business and has over ten different types of apples. Their store also sells can goods, ciders and much more. For $25, customers can order a custom gift basket. Prices for picking apples were not listed on the website.
Address: 9131 GA-52, Ellijay, GA 30536
Hours: Every day from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. during September and October
Come pick apples and hang out at this orchard during September and October. At B.J. Reece, families can bring their kids to ride hayrides, shoot apples out of a cannon and pet animals. Parents and other adults can also look through their seasonal produce and bakery selection.
It costs $8 per person to enter. This includes their farm slide, corn box, duck races and petting farm playtime. Prices for apple picking bags are as follows:
- $10 - 1/2 Peck
- $20 - Full Peck
- $40 - 1/2 Bushel
Address: 9696 Hwy. 52 E., Ellijay, Georgia 30536
Hours: Every day from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. during September and October; 9 a.m to 5 p.m. in November
This fourth-generation family farm offers apple picking from September 3 until the last apple hits the ground. They offer apple picking and other family fun activities, including an apple tree maze. It's about an hour and a half drive from Atlanta.
Address: 3379 Tails Creek Road, Ellijay, Georgia
Hours: Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Head over to this farm to pick apples this fall. They also have several other activities to take part in. People can also look at their apples' tasting and cooking chart.
The admission fee is $10.00 plus taxes—children two and under are free, this includes:
- Tractor ride to and from the orchard
- An apple from the orchard
- Cup of apple cider and an apple cider doughnut
- Three flowers (excludes sunflowers)
- Animals at the Orchard Barn
- Playground for the kids
- Tractor Tire Swings
- Rock and Pumpkin Painting, Games, Picnic Areas. (Pumpkins purchased separately)
- U-Pick Apple Ticket includes admission to Pumpkin Patch.
The rate for additional apples. Taxes not included:
- Quarter Peck- $6.00
- Half Peck $10.00
- Peck $20.00
- Half bushel $29.00
There are a few more places in North Georgia to go picking apples usually, but due to the weather, some of them will not be offered apple picking this year,