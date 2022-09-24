Apple picking in North Georiga 2022

Here are some places to pick apples this fall.

ATLANTA — Apple picking is back, and there are plenty of places to go in North Georiga. We've narrowed the list down to four places to go this fall for your crispy and delicious apples. Each location also offers several other family fun activities like tractor tire swings, corn mazes and more. Many places also have a store where people can buy jams, pies and other fresh products.

Address: 8350 Hwy 52E Ellijay, GA 30536

Hours: Every day from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. from August to December

This orchard is a family business and has over ten different types of apples. Their store also sells can goods, ciders and much more. For $25, customers can order a custom gift basket. Prices for picking apples were not listed on the website.

Address: 9131 GA-52, Ellijay, GA 30536

Hours: Every day from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. during September and October

Come pick apples and hang out at this orchard during September and October. At B.J. Reece, families can bring their kids to ride hayrides, shoot apples out of a cannon and pet animals. Parents and other adults can also look through their seasonal produce and bakery selection.

It costs $8 per person to enter. This includes their farm slide, corn box, duck races and petting farm playtime. Prices for apple picking bags are as follows:

$10 - 1/2 Peck

$20 - Full Peck

$40 - 1/2 Bushel

Come visit B.J Reece Orchards this weekend and try out the NEW MEGA SLIDE! The kids will LOVE this new activity, and it will definitely hold a memory in their hearts ❤️ *Weekend Orchard Hours* Saturday: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM Sunday: 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Bring the WHOLE family because we are very ready to have you 😊 Posted by B.J. Reece Orchards on Thursday, September 8, 2022

Address: 9696 Hwy. 52 E., Ellijay, Georgia 30536

Hours: Every day from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. during September and October; 9 a.m to 5 p.m. in November

This fourth-generation family farm offers apple picking from September 3 until the last apple hits the ground. They offer apple picking and other family fun activities, including an apple tree maze. It's about an hour and a half drive from Atlanta.

Just in from the field: AMBROSIA, MUTSU, and JONAGOLD!! Posted by Hillcrest Orchards on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Address: 3379 Tails Creek Road, Ellijay, Georgia

Hours: Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Head over to this farm to pick apples this fall. They also have several other activities to take part in. People can also look at their apples' tasting and cooking chart.

The admission fee is $10.00 plus taxes—children two and under are free, this includes:

Tractor ride to and from the orchard

An apple from the orchard

Cup of apple cider and an apple cider doughnut

Three flowers (excludes sunflowers)

Animals at the Orchard Barn

Playground for the kids

Tractor Tire Swings

Rock and Pumpkin Painting, Games, Picnic Areas. (Pumpkins purchased separately)

U-Pick Apple Ticket includes admission to Pumpkin Patch.

The rate for additional apples. Taxes not included:

Quarter Peck- $6.00

Half Peck $10.00

Peck $20.00

Half bushel $29.00