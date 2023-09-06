Woman trying to prevent gun violence in Atlanta after son tragically shot to death

One woman said she wants to prevent more shootings in the City of Atlanta. Her story was born out of tragedy -- in the shooting death of her son.

ATLANTA — As June marks National Gun Violence Awareness Month, the City of Atlanta is grappling with a concerning trend in gun-related homicides.

With nearly 50 homicides tied to gun violence reported by Atlanta Police Department, the community is responding to this alarming trend as summer begins.

"I'm saddened by it because gun violence is preventable. It's preventable," Sharmaine Brown explained.

Brown, a passionate advocate, is determined to prevent further shootings in Atlanta.

Her drive stems from personal tragedy, as her son, Jared, lost his life to a stray bullet in 2015. Since then, preventing the heartbreak experienced by other mothers has become her purpose.

Brown's organization focuses on educating and empowering youth through effective communication, conflict resolution, and prioritizing mental wellness. By fostering an environment where children do not resort to weapons to solve their problems, she believes they can contribute to a safer community. Brown emphasized the increasing importance of their work, particularly in recent months.

"Definitely a lot more needs to be done and it's going to take the entire community and it's going to take each and every one of us," she said.

Out of the 50 homicides investigated this year, 48 were connected to gun violence, according to Atlanta Police. In the past 10 days alone, there have been several tragic incidents.

On June 6, a man was fatally shot in Mechanicsville. The day before, another man lost his life to gun violence in the Riverside neighborhood. Furthermore, on May 31, a deadly shooting occurred in a high-rise downtown. With the summer season expected to bring more gatherings, Brown expressed concerns about the potential for increased violence.

To combat this issue, Brown's organization provides a safe haven for youth, offering resources, knowledge and education free of charge. With their doors open and a rolling enrollment process, they aim to empower young individuals with safety measures that could potentially save their lives.

"It's so important to warn the youth to listen, listen to your parents," Brown said. "And also, if they hear of something that's going on in a community, they don't be afraid to not say anything."

In a recent Facebook post, APD urged the public to take preventive measures to reduce gun violence. Two key suggestions were not leaving guns unattended in cars and finding better ways to manage conflicts. By raising awareness and promoting responsible firearm ownership, the community can contribute to a safer environment for all.