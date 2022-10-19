Christmas tree donation needed in Athens for community display

The lucky tree will sit on display in front of City Hall in December if it meets the county's specific requirements.

ATHENS, Ga. — It's a Christmas emergency! Athens-Clarke County Government needs a Christmas Tree for a community display, and they've got some specific requirements.

The county said they need a "privately-owned tree" donated for display in front of City Hall during December by Nov. 23. Their requirements are:

Cedar tree

About 20 feet in diameter

About 35 feet tall

Symmetrical

Single trunk

"The ideal candidate tree would be one that will need to be removed at some point in the future by the property owner due to its location, size, or other factor," Athens-Clarke County said on its website.