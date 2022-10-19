Christmas tree donation needed in Athens for community display

ATHENS, Ga. — It's a Christmas emergency! Athens-Clarke County Government needs a Christmas Tree for a community display, and they've got some specific requirements.
The county said they need a "privately-owned tree" donated for display in front of City Hall during December by Nov. 23. Their requirements are:
- Cedar tree
- About 20 feet in diameter
- About 35 feet tall
- Symmetrical
- Single trunk
"The ideal candidate tree would be one that will need to be removed at some point in the future by the property owner due to its location, size, or other factor," Athens-Clarke County said on its website.
They said Landscape Management would assess trees and handle removal and transportation for free. Those interested should contact Greg Shaw or Jonmichael Jones in the Landscape Management Division of the Central Services Department at 706-613-3561 or by email at greg.shaw@accgov.com or jonmichael.jones@accgov.com.