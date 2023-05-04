Athens dance studio fighting to stay open after shootout in parking lot injured 2 girls

The owner of Dynamic Dolls of Athens, created an online fundraiser nearly a week ago in efforts to raise enough money that she can keep her dance studio in business.

ATHENS, Ga. — The owner of an Athens dance studio is pleading for help in order to keep her program afloat after a shooting in a nearby parking lot injured two girls during practice.

A 5-year-old girl, Ne'vaeh Brown, and 14-year-old Navaeh Hogue are recovering after they were shot on April 26, while warming up for dance practice at the studio located along North Avenue in Athens.

Gunshots erupted in the parking lot – sending a stray bullet through the glass front, hitting 5-year-old Ne'vaeh Brown in the eye and a 14-year-old, later identified as Navaeh Hogue, in the arm. Hogue was trying to protect Brown when she was shot in the arm.

Both were rushed to the hospital. On Tuesday, Brown's mom told 11Alive her little girl would be losing her eye in what would be her third surgery since being shot.

Keishia Hull, the owner of Dynamic Dolls of Athens, created an online fundraiser nearly a week ago in an effort to raise enough money so that she can keep her dance studio in business.

Hull explained the shooting has left a severe mental and emotional strain on the 35 girls who dance there, leaving them feeling like they will no longer be able to come back after the trauma they experienced. She described it as her worst fear as a coach.

"I’m calling out to the community on behalf of The Dynamic Dolls of Athens and the horrific event that has taken place that has left all of our children, frantic, scared, and in the mindset of giving up on something they truly love doing," Hull said.

In a post to the Dynamic Dolls of Athens Facebook page, Hull posted that she is attempting to raise money in an effort to move to a new location, saying she has tried effortlessly for months to try and get a safe spot for her dancers.

"I have been begging and crying out for help from these same people for months to help assist us with a Safe space to practice in our area! We have been fundraising after fundraising for this very reason and still coming up short! I will be force to close this program down if we don’t find the help we need and funds to help assist with a new location!!" Hull said.

The dance studio serves kids ages four through 16. Hull said her program plans on motivating their kids, building their confidence and it strives to make them believe in themselves.

"We are not quitters, we intend to keep our heads held high as a family, while praying for the Dolls who were injured and keeping focus for the Dolls who are still believers," Hull said on the fundraiser page.

In the aftermath of the shooting, authorities arrested 38-year-old Rasheed Scott in Gwinnett County on April 27 in connection with the shooting. As of Tuesday, Athens Clarke County Police said no other arrests have been made at this time.

"I'm trying my hardest to pick up the pieces!! I cannot by all means grasp the fact that our community of leaders and people we have elected into office to just sit here and do nothing!! My people speak up please!!!" Hull said.