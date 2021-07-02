Braves partner with Miami Marlins to help families of condo collapse victims

"Unique items" autographed by players will be featured in an auction, with proceeds going to a relief fund that provides direct assistance to impacted families.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are teaming up with another Major League Baseball team to help a community in need.

A statement from Braves spokesperson Sarit Babboni says the Braves are partnering with the Miami Marlins for three days to give back to those impacted by the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The Champlain Towers oceanfront condominium came crashing down June 24 when 55 units in a tower collapsed. So far, 20 people are confirmed dead.

Babboni says the two baseball teams are participating in a special charity auction as the Marlins visit Truist Park July 2-4.

"Unique items" autographed by Braves and Marlins players will be featured in the auction. Proceeds will go to the Surfside Relief Fund, which provides direct assistance to impacted families.

The auction is available during games each day at the Braves Foundation booth across from Aisle 111. Babboni says people can participate from home by using the MLB Ballpark App.

Fans can also donate to the relief fund during the series over the weekend by donating online.

There are other ways to help victims of the condo collapse. There is a landing page with verified fundraisers you can donate to on GoFundMe. It includes specific families and loved ones who were affected and other charitable groups organizing to help.