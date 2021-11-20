Numerous Thanksgiving food giveaways around Atlanta today

Here are some of the charity events going on around the metro area.

ATLANTA — With Thanksgiving approaching next week, numerous public agencies, faith institutions and charities are doing food giveaways around Atlanta on Saturday.

If you're among those in need of a helping hand this Thanksgiving, here's where you can find some of the giveaways:

DeKalb County

One of the biggest around Atlanta is happening in DeKalb County, with the county government partnering with six churches to give away 4,000 boxes of Thanksgiving produce and chicken.

Time : 9 a.m.

: 9 a.m. Eligibility: First come, first serve

Where:

James R. Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston

Saint Phillip AME, 240 Candler Rd. SE, Atlanta

Shy Temple CME Church, 2030 Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur

Big Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3800 Big Miller Grove Way, Stonecrest

Berean Christian Church, 2201 Young Rd., Stone Mountain

Rehoboth Baptist Church, 2997 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker

The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur

Atlanta

The nonprofit Caring for Others is holding its 21st annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution with clothes and food being given away.

Time : 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Eligibility : Not specified

: Not specified Where: Caring for Others headquarters, 3537 Browns Mill Rd. SE

FullCircle Outreach Center is hosting its second annual Turkey Giveaway Fundraiser for over 400 families. There will also be a live broadcast with the Streetz 94.5 FM radio station.

Time : Noon-4 p.m.

: Noon-4 p.m. Eligibility : Not specified, though those attending are asked to wear masks.

: Not specified, though those attending are asked to wear masks. Where: Central Station Sports Restaurant, 4855 Old National Hwy.

FullCircle Outreach Center is also raising money to provide housing renovations for 20 veterans by Dec. 23. To donate to that effort, you can send money to $entindfoundation on CashApp.

Lawrenceville

Gwinnett County Solicitor-General Brian Whiteside and staff are giving away boxes of fresh food for the annual Life Church Thanksgiving Giveaway.

Time : 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Eligibility : Not specified

: Not specified Where: Life Chapel Church, 1705 Belle Meade Court

East Point

The city is holding its eighth annual turkey drive with one free turkey per household available along with meal bags.

Time : 10 a.m.

: 10 a.m. Eligibility : First come, first serve, to people who can provide ID showing they are an East Point resident

: First come, first serve, to people who can provide ID showing they are an East Point resident Where: Jefferson Park Recreation Center, 1431 Norman Berry Dr.

Additionally, East Point Councilmembers Nanette Saucier and Stephanie Gordon are hosting turkey and mask giveaways.