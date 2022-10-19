New section of Atlanta BeltLine now open, connecting historic neighborhoods together

The project is still ongoing and is expected to be completed in 2030.

ATLANTA — A new section of the Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting some of the city's oldest and most historic neighborhoods together.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens held a ribbon cutting with the PATH Foundation on Tuesday, celebrating the newest segment of the 22-mile loop. This part of the BeltLine's Westside trail is 1.22 miles long and round from Law street to Huff Road, running along Marietta Boulevard.

“The BeltLine is one of the most important projects ever launched in Atlanta,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said. “It is imperative that we be able to connect neighborhoods that have been separated by infrastructure that now can be connected due to the Atlanta BeltLine.”

This new segment runs through the Knight Park/Howell Station neighborhood. That connects it to the Westside BeltLine Connect, which ties into "Downtown, Vine City, English Avenue, Historic Westin Heights / Bankhead, and Grove Park with pedestrian- and bike-friendly mobility."

“We are thrilled to mark another important milestone in the build-out of the Atlanta BeltLine,” said Clyde Higgs, president and CEO of Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. “With the support of valuable partnerships like the PATH Foundation, generous funders, and other community partners, we are bringing greater connectivity and mobility to the city. Westside Trail – Segment 3 is a key piece of the puzzle to fulfilling our vision of residents having equitable access to opportunity.”

Once completed, Atlanta BeltLine said the trail will connect "the regional trail network to the Chattahoochee River and Silver Comet Trail, Westside Park, Microsoft’s planned campus, the Atlanta BeltLine Northwest Trail, and Westside Trail – Segment 4. "