Biketober: Are you ready to put the pedal to the medal?

It's the ninth year for the event which challenges commuters to go from four to two wheels.

ATLANTA — A Georgia organization is once again challenging Atlantans to get out on a bike instead of driving in a car with its annual "Biketober" event.

Sponsored by Georgia Commute Options, this is the ninth year for the event, which runs throughout the month of October. The annual challenge is open to anybody. All you have to do to participate is bike as much you can. They ask participants to social distance while riding a bike in order to stay safe amid COVID-19.

Organizers said more than 200 Atlanta-area companies will register multiple teams of up to eight people in an effort to encourage employees to bike in their neighborhoods or around town. However, the event is also open to family, friends, or lone riders.

Aside from the exercise, organizers said there are other major benefits. They want people to consider other options to get around Atlanta besides driving.

“It’s been a challenging 18 months and we all could use a lift,” said Jill Goldberg, GCO’s Marketing Director. “Getting outside and moving is a good way to boost your mood, improve sleep, and help ease stress and anxiety."

Those who registered by Oct. 1 were entered into a drawing and could win a $1,000 gift card to REI. Prizes also include bike gear and other gift cards.

As for the top cyclists, they will be entered into a drawing to win an Edison electric bike which the organization says is valued at up to $2,000.

If you missed the pre-registration deadline of Oct. 1, you can sign still sign up by visiting Love to Ride.

At ATLBikeChallenge.com, you can also download an app to track your miles. You just won't be eligible for the drawings.