Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community

ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise.

"This community is built to last the test of time," said Booker T. Washington.

Washington created a small neighborhood of just 29 micro homes at South Park Cottages.

It is located 15 minutes from downtown and five minutes from the airport. The community is the first of its kind in Atlanta and the first Black-owned micro community in the country.

Washington's dream is now making owning a home a reality for many.

Prices range from $180,000 to $230,000 and about 400 to 600 square feet in size.

"The average home in the Atlanta metro area which is well over $425,000 there is a majority over 70% of individuals that don't make incomes to meet that level," said Washington.

Lisa Williams is one of many who understand the struggles of purchasing a home. She was a renter in her hometown for 12 years until her landlord told her she had 60 days to move.

Williams is a first-time homeowner who plans to call South Park Cottages home after Washington and his team gifted her a brand new home.

"I'm elated. I feel so blessed and I feel that everything that I and I get a little emotional because everything that I went through it led to this," said Williams.

This micro community has also attracted big-time stars, including WNBA star and Olympian Angel McCoughtry. She purchased one of the homes as an investment property.

Washington said the homes offer modern and sustainable living on a smaller scale. From features like tall ceilings to balconies, the tiny homes were built with a state of the art design plan in mind.

"These are affordable homes but you get the features of a million dollar home," said Washington.

Washington hopes to expand the community so the reality of owning a home can be attainable for everyone.

"We're gonna provide them the other option. At the same price they would pay for rent to have not a roof but it will stay home and something they can pass down generationally," said Washington.