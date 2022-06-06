Atlanta coffee shop offers safe space to anyone being followed in neighborhood

ParkGrounds announced Sunday it would open its doors to anyone who felt like they were being followed or harassed in the neighborhood.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta coffee shop is now vowing to serve up coffee and safety.

ParkGrounds coffee is tucked away along Flat Shoals Avenue in southeast Atlanta and is open seven days a week. The shop, found in the heart of historic Reynoldstown, announced Sunday it would open its doors to anyone who felt like they were being followed or harassed in the neighborhood.

The owner, John Gianoulidis, made the declaration in his private neighborhood Facebook group after seeing several reports of people feeling uncomfortable as they noted unwelcomed onlookers.

"I saw some posts on our Facebook neighborhood page about a couple of people being followed, a couple of people being photographed, followed in cars, followed on foot," he said.

Gianoulidis, who lives in Reynoldstown, explained he wants his business to be a safe place for those who might be in danger and vowed to make that a reality.

"I decided it's a good idea to make people aware that they can come into my coffee shop and we'll call the police if we have to. We'll just stand there together if we have to," he said.

Gianoulidis explained that in the past, he's had people come into the shop who have been bothered or harassed, knowing that he's a neighbor there to help.