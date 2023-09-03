Local food bank reports 40% increase in visits over past year

The food bank reported an average of 200,000 households per month seeking assistance.

ATLANTA — Local food banks have seen a surge in demand as more and more people struggle to put food on the table, according to Atlanta Community Food Bank, one of the largest food banks in the city.

The food bank reported an average of 200,000 households per month seeking assistance and a 40% increase in visits to their food pantries over the past year, marking the largest number of people they have served since the pandemic began.

"Over the last 15 months, there was a steady increase, and we were essentially back to about the same level we were at the height of the pandemic," said Kyle Waide, the CEO and President of the food bank.

To raise awareness and funds for hunger relief, the Atlanta Community Food Bank hosted its annual Hunger Walk Run on Sunday, March 12. This 5K event, held at the Home Depot Backyard, attracted thousands of participants and has previously raised $12 million to support those in need.