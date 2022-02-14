The race takes place Sunday, March 6 in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — 11Alive is proud to once again sponsor the 2022 Hunger Walk Run to benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank and other local hunger relief organizations that operate and support hundreds of food pantries, shelters, community kitchens, senior and child care centers across metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

The race takes place Sunday, March 6 at the Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Walkers and runners can participate in-person or virtually to help raise funds to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Just $1 can equal as much as four meals for a family in need. The goal is to fight hunger and help neighbors struggling with food insecurity.

Visit hungerwalkrun.org to register or donate today!