Atlanta Community Food Bank's Hunger Walk/Run returns for 39th year

11Alive will be on hand to participate in the event and help combat food insecurity in our community.

ATLANTA — It's time to help our fellow neighbors.

11Alive will participate in the Atlanta Community Food Bank's 39th Annual Hunger Walk/Run on Sunday, March 12, at the Home Depot Backyard.

Thousands will gather to help raise awareness and funds for Atlanta's Community Food Bank, who has raised $12 million for hunger relief through this event. Participation in the event helps provide added relief for a fellow Georgian in need through a donation and participation in the 5k course.

11Alive is a media partner of the Atlanta Community Food Bank and will contribute to the festivities. Participants will be able to interact with the 11Alive ThunderTruck, and there will be appearances from 11Alive StormTracker meteorologist Chesley McNeil and anchor Aisha Howard.

Family-friendly activities include Atlanta’s best food trucks, a children’s play zone, live entertainment, and a Zumba warm up led by Midday personality Jackie Paige of Majic 107.5/97.5.

Atlanta faces the highest income inequality in the nation, recently forcing many residents to face food insecurity for the first time. The Atlanta Community Food Bank's President and CEO Kyle Waide said demand for food assistance is rising, with more than 200,000 families visiting their network each month.