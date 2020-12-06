Juneteenth events and protests happening around Atlanta

ATLANTA — Juneteenth is approaching, and this year's marking of the holiday that celebrates the end of slavery figures to take on more resonance than any in recent memory.
Amidst an extraordinary national mass uprising against police brutality and systemic racism, this year's Juneteenth will see both celebrations and continued protests in honor of the holiday.
Juneteenth falls on June 19, the day in 1863 when orders that the Emancipation Proclamation had freed enslaved black people reached the final state to receive them, Texas.
Here is a list of things going around Atlanta to recognize the holiday.
This list is not comprehensive, and if you know of any more, please email news@11alive.com.
- March on Atlanta, June 19, begins 9 a.m. at Centennial Olympic Park: This is being organized by the OneRace movement, and will take on a spiritual tone, with organizers saying: "Join us in decrying racism in every form, and declaring unity from the church across lines of race, class, denomination, and culture." They note it is a non-violent gathering and ask those wishing to attend to follow CDC guidelines.
- Axis Replay Juneteenth Celebration: This will be a virtual streaming event that "brings in personalities like Erin Simon, Sports host, Larry Ridley, Atlanta native and rapper, Jeezy, and more." Axis Replay is an Atlanta gaming venue, and this celebration has a wide range of events.
- Unexpected Atlanta Juneteenth Virtual BBQ, June 19 and 20, begins at 7:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Unexpected Atlanta describes this virtual learning experience like this: "Learn about the history of Juneteenth, Emancipation Day, and stories of what Atlanta and other important African American communities were like post-Emancipation in our LIVE Juneteenth Virtual Tour. This is an approachable and engaging way to learn about some of America's most forgotten history, including why barbecue is and always has been a celebration food. Tours are appropriate for children age 10+."
- Juneteenth Virtual Celebration with Sandy Spring Slave Museum, June 18, begins at 7 p.m.: The museum says you can participate "from the comfort of your home as we celebrate the history and importance of the Juneteenth holiday. Enjoy performances and learn from our expert team of historians and educators. Special guests Shane Lee (University of Alabama Football ) and Walt "The Wizard" Williams (Retired NB A Basketball Player) will be joining us."
- Juneteenth Music Festival, June 18 and 19, begins at 8 a.m.: This is not specific to Atlanta, as it is virtual, but organizes describe it as "an online destination for Juneteenth celebrations to unite in offering a platform for art, history, education, commerce, and a shared vision to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Our virtual festival will be taking place on Thursday, June 18, 2020. On Friday, June 19th we invite our virtual attendees to commemorate Juneteenth with us in our #IamJuneteenth celebration campaign."
- Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival, June 19-21, begins 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday: This event typically takes place at the Home Depot Backyard behind Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with a parade on Saturday that goes from Morris Brown College to Mozley Park. *(NOT SURE IF THIS EVENT IS STILL HAPPENING DUE TO COVID-19)
MORE JUNETEENTH HEADLINES