ATLANTA — Atlanta is a legendary party city - you may be familiar with its title as the place where players play - and, in fact, a review says it's more fun than just about every other city in America.

A WalletHub survey of 182 U.S. cities places Atlanta as the sixth most-fun of them all, ranking behind only Chicago, Miami, New York, Las Vegas and Orlando (guess having Disney goes a long way).

Atlanta's place was based on the strength of its "nightlight & parties" rank, which was fifth among cities. It also ranked 14th in "entertainment and recreation." While its "cost" ranking was only 100th, that actually compared favorably to cities just ahead of it like Chicago (144) and behind it like San Francisco (177).

According to the review's methodology, the "nightlife & parties" ranking that Atlanta fared so well in incorporated factors like bar accessibility, time of last call, presence of music festivals and dance clubs per capita.

Atlanta actually had the fourth-most dance clubs per capita of any city, according to the survey.

"Entertainment & recreation" took into account number of attractions, restaurants per capita, availability of a number of outdoor activities, shopping centers per capita and more.

If you were curious, Atlanta was not the only Georgia city ranked - Augusta clocked in at 142 and Columbus fell in at 155.

